Colorado gov declares disaster emergency after bodies found behind hidden door in coroner's mortuary

Colorado Governor Jared Polis has declared a disaster emergency in Pueblo County following the discovery of "20 or so" bodies behind a hidden door at the private business of the county coroner last week.

Polis has also called for the resignation of Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter after the disturbing discovery at Davis Mortuary.

Cotter is currently under investigation by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation after the Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA) suspended him from operating his mortuary.

DORA conducted a yearly inspection on Wednesday, where they say they discovered "around 20 or so" human bodies behind a hidden door in the mortuary.

Some of those bodies had been there for up to 15 years, according to a statement Cotter made to DORA inspectors.

"I’m sickened for the families of the loved ones who are impacted by this unacceptable misconduct. It is clear public trust has been lost and Mr. Cotter must resign as the Pueblo County Coroner immediately," said Polis in a statement. "He should be investigated and if warranted, prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. No one should ever have to wonder if their loved one is being taken care of with dignity and respect after they’ve passed, and Mr. Cotter must be held to account for his actions."

Polis's declaration of emergency allows Pueblo to access more state resources to assist in the investigation and clean-up that will be needed in the building.

Specifically, $300,000 will be transferred from Colorado's State Emergency Reserve Cash Fund (SERCF) to the Disaster Emergency Fund (DEF) to help with the hazardous mitigation efforts.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation will be providing updates in their investigation on Friday.

