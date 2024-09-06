Authorities investigating incident with weapon at Maryland high school

Authorities are investigating an incident at a Maryland high school in which a weapon was involved. Local media outlets reported that the school was evacuated following the incident.

A message sent to families of students at Joppatowne High School in Joppa, Maryland, described the event as an “isolated incident,” saying a fight occurred.

“This is an important message for our Joppatowne High School community. The Harford County Sheriff’s Office has responded to the school for an isolated incident on campus today. There was a fight on campus to known parties,” the message said. “A weapon was brought onto campus and used in the incident. The HCSO and HCPS are working together to get this information to you. Please continue to follow the HCSO Facebook page for updates on their investigation.”

The Harford County Sheriff's Office, which is investigating the matter, clarified in a post on social media that there was no active shooter.

The sheriff’s office said a reunification center for parents to pick up their students was set up at the nearby Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church.

There is no word yet on who was involved in the fight and if there were any injuries.

This comes amid a sensitive time surrounding school safety as a school shooting in Georgia left four dead and nine injured on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

