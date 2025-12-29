Colorado revokes hundreds of CDLs after feds threaten to withhold $24M in funding from state

The Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles canceled 262 commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs) after an internal audit—prompted by federal findings—determined they were issued out of compliance with federal rules, a DMV spokesperson confirmed to the Scripps News Group station in Denver on Sunday.

These Colorado CDL cancellations come after Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's threat last week to withhold $24 million in federal funding from the state for what he described as a slow response to a major violation of federal CDL regulations.

Duffy pointed to a nationwide audit conducted in October that found about 22% of the commercial licenses doled out by Colorado to immigrants were done so illegally, many to Mexican nationals — a practice that’s prohibited under federal law.

The Colorado DMV spokesperson said that of the 262 CDLs the state canceled, 219 were issued to Mexican or Canadian asylees and refugees, and only 43 others were determined to have been issued with other errors.

Duffy accused Colorado of “slow walking” the required purge of these licenses. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis called it a case of “crossed wires,” and assured Duffy that action would be taken.

The DMV said it has notified affected drivers, who can visit an office without an appointment to obtain whatever credential they qualify for and may request a hearing within 30 days.

This comes as the Sikh Coalition and Asian Law Caucus filed a class-action lawsuit last week against the California Department of Motor Vehicles on behalf of immigrant truck drivers to stop the revocation of 21,000 commercial licenses.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This story was originally published by Robert Garrison with the Scripps News Group station in Denver.