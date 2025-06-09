California Gov. Gavin Newsom sues Trump administration over deployment of the National Guard

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday announced a new lawsuit against the Trump administration over its deployment of the California National Guard in Los Angeles.

Gov. Newsom and California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the suit Monday afternoon against both President Trump and Defense Secretary Hegseth. The suit alleges that the administration has overstepped its authority in federalizing the state's National Guard, and in doing so has violated the Tenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

That amendment says that powers not directly given to the government or prohibited to the states under the Constitution are the exclusive rights of the states.

"Let me be clear: There is no invasion. There is no rebellion. The President is trying to manufacture chaos and crisis on the ground for his own political ends," Bonta said in a statement on the suit. "Federalizing the California National Guard is an abuse of the President’s authority under the law – and not one we take lightly.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Scripps News for continued updates.