Person of interest sought in 'active shooter' incident in Kentucky

Authorities in Kentucky are searching for a person of interest in an "active shooter" incident in Laurel County, which is about 80 miles south of Lexington.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate 32-year-old Joseph Couch, who they believe is armed and dangerous.

The sheriff's office said earlier that "numerous" people were shot in the incident. The exact number of people wounded has not been made public, nor has the extent of their injuries.

Interstate 75 was shut down for about two hours following the shooting but has since reopened.

Meanwhile, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he is receiving updates about the shooting and will provide more information as it becomes available.

"I am receiving initial reports from the Kentucky State Police and our Office of Homeland Security — together we are actively monitoring the situation and offering support in any way possible," Beshear stated. "Please pray for everyone involved."

