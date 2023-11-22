US-Canada border crossing closed as FBI investigates bridge explosion

The FBI is actively investigating a vehicle explosion at a checkpoint on the Rainbow Bridge near Niagara Falls.

The border crossing linking the United States and Canada has been shut down following the incident involving a vehicle coming into the U.S., according to local officials.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has been briefed on the situation and is closely monitoring developments.

“I am traveling to Buffalo to meet with law enforcement & emergency responders & will update New Yorkers when more information becomes available,” Hochul said on X.

Hochul also stated that the New York State Police is actively working with the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force to monitor all points of entry into New York.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has also been briefed on the situation and said in a statement obtained by CTV News Toronto that he's in contact with U.S. officials and are "fully engaged and providing all necessary support."

While there's no further information on possible victims or the extent of the damage, images and videos shared on social media depict a security booth damaged by flames.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

