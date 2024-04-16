This $13 outlet extender makes space for all your electronics

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

When you need to plug something in to charge right away, the last thing you want to deal with is a full electrical outlet. We all have so many devices, it can be a challenge to find an empty outlet to plug in the laptop, smartphone or other electronic device on its battery’s last gasp.

If you’re tired of trying to find a convenient place to plug in your devices, then you’ll want to check out the QINLIANF 5-Outlet Extender we found on Amazon.

The QINLIANF 5-Outlet Extender Wall Charger is only $13 (marked down 35% )for a limited time on Amazon. We don’t know how long this deal will last, so you’ll want to get it in your cart as soon as possible before it disappears.

This multi-purpose wall charger expands your outlet options for 2-prong or 3-prong traditional AC plugs from the standard two to five. Thanks to the streamlined design of the expander, you won’t lose valuable wall space or need to fuss with various extension cords to get power to things like your entertainment center, including TV, video game system, streaming device and more. Your collection of cords will be kept organized and require less space, too.

The wide space in between each AC outlet allows plenty of room for larger plugs to be added without crowding.

Amazon

Not only will get you get more space to plug in your large electronics, but the QINLIANF Wall Charger also offers a multi-function USB outlet with 4 USB ports to plug in your tablet, smartphone or other USB-powered device. This USB charging ports include three USB-A ports and one USB-C port.

With built-in surge protection, this wall charger gives users peace of mind that devices will be protected in case of an electrical surge due to storms or power malfunctions.

You’ll have easy access to charge all of your devices and electronics with this affordable, portable and expandable wall charger. And, with the special deal, you can pick up a couple to use in rooms around your home.

This $13 outlet extender makes space for all your electronics originally appeared on Simplemost.com