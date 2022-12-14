The Amazon Epic Deals Event offers more sales for holiday shoppers

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Black Friday may be in the past, but Amazon is not done releasing deals for holiday shopping. The retailer announced the new Amazon Epic Daily Deals event for shoppers who might be waiting a bit longer to finish their Christmas to-do list.

The Amazon Epic Daily Deals event runs through Dec. 21 and features a handful of deals in a variety of categories including home, electronics, kitchen and more. The Amazon Epic Daily Deals event features discounts of more than 50% on some items, making it a great time to shop for gifts (or yourself).

You must be an Amazon Prime member to get the discounts, but you can sign up quickly and begin shopping right away. Take a look at some of the best deals you’ll find during the Amazon Epic Daily Deals event:

You’ll save 46% on this Shark AV2501S AI Ultra Robot Vacuum, reduced from $549.99 to $298.99.

The vacuum works on all floor types and has HEPA filtration that captures and traps 99.97% of dust and allergens. It also includes a self-cleaning brush roll, is bagless and has a self-emptying base that holds up to 30 days of dirt and debris.



With an overall score of 4.6 out of over 3,000 reviews, customers say it does a great job, works well on pet hair and is easy to set up. They like that the self-emptying works well.

One customer who gave it a full 5 stars says it’s better than they thought it would be.

“I bought this for a great price on Amazon and I can’t be happier with its performance. The App is easy to use and the configuration is a breeze,” wrote Amazon customer Mike H. “The unit travels around the house and makes a map of the cleaning areas. It cleans under chairs and tables if it fits. You can block certain areas afterward. The self-empty base is a real plus. I can’t imagine having a robotic vacuum without it. Scheduling is easy and straight forward. I highly recommend it.”

If you’re looking for an artificial Christmas tree, you can save 63%, or nearly $500, on this Pre-Lit “Feel Real” Artificial Full Christmas Tree from the National Tree Company.

The tree is 7.5 feet tall and has hundreds of individually crafted branch tips. It includes dual-color LED bulbs that can switch between white and multicolor lights and has a switch to control 10 different light functions like twinkling, flashing and fading.

It gets a 4.4 rating from almost 500 reviewers, who say it’s sturdy, easy to assemble and a good value — which is even more true now that it’s on sale.

You’ll save $25 on this Echo Dot (3rd Gen) smart speaker, discounted from $39.99 to $14.99.

The Echo Dot allows you to use your voice to control music, ask Alexa for help, turn on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors and more. Alexa also has skills like tracking fitness and playing games.

This item gets 4.7 stars out of 5 from more than 982,400 users.

You can save 39% on this Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven, reduced from $159.99 to $97.95.

The 6-quart air fryer can also broil, roast, dehydrate, bake and reheat. It has customizable programs for foods like wings, veggies, potatoes, cookies and more. There is little to no preheating time and a temperature range of 95 to 400 degrees.

With an overall score of 4.6 out of 5 stars from more than 57,000 reviewers, customers say the air fryer oven is easy to use and clean, works great and is highly recommended. One customer who gave it a full five stars called it “excellent” and said it’s large and roomy, which helps to cook everything evenly.

“No need to turn on the oven as the Vortex is great for baking, broiling and air frying many different foods that are cooked to perfection,” wrote Amazon customer BettyG. “We are very happy with our purchase of the Vortex Air Fryer.”

You’ll save nearly $300 on this Medify MA-112 Air Purifier with H13 True HEPA Filter.

The air purifier cleans up to 5,000 square feet in one hour and removes 99.9% of allergens, odors, volatile organic compounds, smoke, pollen, pet dander, dust, smog and more. With four fan speeds, it also has a sleep mode that runs nearly silently and dims the lights on the panel.

Customers have given this item 4.6 out of 5 stars with more than 1,300 weighing in. They like that it’s quiet and effective and worth the money.

If you’re in need of a new mattress, you’ll find select Casper mattresses at 20% off, including this Casper Sleep Wave Hybrid Mattress. Regularly priced at $3,495, it is now $2,795.

The mattress offers support with ergonomic zones and gel pods that help align your spine and support your waist and lower back. It also comes with a 100-night risk-free trial, but you probably won’t need it since this item has a 4.3-star rating out of 5 stars from about 100 reviewers.

If you don’t see anything you want on sale now, be sure to check back often, as more deals will continue to be added daily through Dec. 21.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.