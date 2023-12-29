Taylor Swift's Eras Tour and box office success boosted the economy

Taylor Swift's super stardom is shining bright on the economy. Her Eras Tour is already the highest-grossing global tour of all time, according to Pollstar Boxoffice.

It passed the $1 billion mark just nine months after kicking off in the U.S., Mexico and South America in March — with an overseas tour still to come in 2024.

In June, the research group QuestionPro found fans spent more than $1,300 on average to attend Taylor Swift shows.

The sold-out performances along with hotel stays, restaurants and travel stand to generate $5 billion in economic impact, larger than the GDP of 50 countries.

One California group says the singer's six shows in Los Angeles brought in $320 million and 3,300 jobs to LA county. Economists in Colorado estimated Swift's Denver performances raked in $140 million statewide. Kansas City says her two-night stay generated $200 million.

And major ticketing platforms say once the singer began dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, some game-day seats sold for as much as $10,000.

Swift even gave a local business a major boost after sporting one of its vintage hoodies to a football game. Swift's Eras Tour picks back up in February next year with nearly 80 shows on four continents.

SEE MORE: Taylor Swift's concert film hits streaming services as she turns 34

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com