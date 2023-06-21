Sweet post from ‘Swiftie Dad’ thanking Taylor Swift fans goes viral

Recently on Reddit, a Minneapolis dad began posting about being a “Swiftie dad” (a father who loves Taylor Swift along with his teen). He eventually shared that he joined the Taylor Swift subreddit just so he could learn more about his daughter’s favorite singer and thanked all of her fans for helping him learn the ropes and connect with his kid.

His post must’ve spoken to a lot of other Swiftie dads out there, because it went viral.

“I’m a very proud ‘swiftie dad’ to my 13 year old stepdaughter,” Rob Scharbach wrote. “She is OBSESSED with all things Taylor … I joined this subreddit just so I could see Taylor news in my feed, and I just want to extend a thank you to all you die-hard fans for all the topics and talking points you’ve provided. My daughter’s face lights up like you wouldn’t believe when I start dropping knowledge or asking if she’s heard the same rumors, etc. I’ve always had a very close relationship with her, but this has just enhanced that connection so much and I love it.”

His latest post received over 5,000 upvotes, and the comments poured in from fellow Swiftie dads.

“Cool man,” wrote monstertruckbackflip. “Swiftie dad fist bump. My daughter and I took a road trip to see the Eras Tour. It was ten solid hours of nonstop Taylor Swift all the way!”

“I took my 11 yo daughter to Eras and everyone thought I was the nicest and most amazing dad to let my daughter skip school and make the 7 hour drive but we all know here who really wanted to go,” wrote happydaddyg.

Scharbach, who met his stepdaughter Sophia when she was 5 years old, realized that learning about Taylor Swift was the perfect way to bond with her. A schoolteacher on Reddit left a comment praising Scharbach for his effort.

“As a teacher of 13 year olds, I don’t think you realize what this is doing for her development,” wrote nervousperson 374784. “That security that you care about what she cares about is going to go so far in making her feel like she can talk to you about other, more serious. things … Go Dad! You are doing a great job!”

After his latest post went viral, Scharbach told People magazine that he never imagined his post would reach so many people.

“I’ve seen a lot of stuff like, ‘You’re the best dad,'” he told People. “I think my daughter’s favorite comment was, ‘You sir are a legend,’ there’s been some really funny stuff but also some really heartwarming stuff.”

“It’s surreal,” Sophia told People. “One minute you post and like whatever, don’t think anything about it and next thing you know, you’re getting interviewed. It’s kind of crazy.”

Another, slightly more famous dad, Stephen Colbert, had his own bonding moment with his teen daughter over Taylor Swift. During a commercial break that was filmed for “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” he recalled the moment when he introduced his daughter to Taylor Swift. The singer hugged his daughter, thanked her for coming and complimented her dress.

“I would jump off a cliff into a pit of spikes for that woman for how nice she was to my daughter,” Colbert says in the video below.

