Suspect shot on east 31st and 129th

TULSA, Okla. — Around 2 a.m. a suspect is in critical condition after pulling a pistol on police and ignoring orders from the officer.

Police responded to a call about a domestic disturbance and hit and run at a local bar. When police arrived the suspects girlfriend pointed the suspect out.

The officer told him to take his hands out of his pockets. After ignoring the officer police say the suspect pulled his hands out of his pockets quickly and charged the officer.

Police say the officer pushed him back as he pulled out his pistol. The suspect started to walk back towards his girlfriend after the officer repeatedly told him not to. The suspect grabbed his pistol from his hip and aimed it at the officer.

The officer shot the suspect and the officer had no injuries. The suspect remains critical condition.