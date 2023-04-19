Supreme Court extends abortion pill stay until at least Friday

The U.S. Supreme Court has extended its stay in a case involving the Food and Drug Administration's approval of the abortion drug mifepristone.

The stay will now last at least two more days. It's due to expire at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, April 21, 2023, meaning there will be some restrictions on the pill if the court takes no action.

The Biden administration appealed to the Supreme Court after the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the drug could still be prescribed but placed some restrictions, including on mailing the drug.

Prior to the Appeals Court ruling, District Court Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk blocked the FDA’s approval of mifepristone. The approval was called into question in a lawsuit by an anti-abortion rights group. It claims that the FDA rushed the drug’s approval more than two decades ago and that it poses health risks to those who use it.

Mifepristone is one of two medications the FDA has approved for a medicated abortion. Mifepristone is a one-dose pill only approved for patients up to 10 weeks into a pregnancy, or 70 days.

Since its approval by the FDA in 2000, mifepristone, along with another drug, misoprostol, has been used by more than 5 million women to induce abortions.

