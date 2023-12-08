'Succession' star Alan Ruck sued over car crash involving pizzeria

Alan Ruck has been sued by a motorist claiming the actor caused a multi-car accident involving a Los Angeles pizzeria that left him with severe injuries and a totaled car.

Horacio Vela, who filed the complaint in Los Angeles Superior Court Thursday, is seeking unspecified monetary damages against the "Succession" actor, who Vela claims was negligent in the Oct. 31 incident that caused him "pain and suffering, mental anguish, emotional distress" and financial burden.

In the complaint, Vela says he was stopped at a red light when Ruck accelerated his Rivian R1T pickup truck into the back of Vela's Hyundai Elantra. The plaintiff says this collision pushed him forward into the Hollywood Boulevard intersection, where his car collided with a vehicle turning left.

The lawsuit states Ruck "continued driving at a high rate of speed" going right, hitting another vehicle before slamming into the outside wall of Raffalo's Pizza, which stands in a strip mall at the corner of the intersection.

Vela says an ambulance took him to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center with "severe injuries," while his car was deemed a "total loss," according to the complaint.

Vela's attorneys told NBC News their client lost consciousness during the crash and was told he suffered a subdural hematoma. They said he now shows evidence of a brain injury, with symptoms like memory issues and dizziness.

The complaint also states Ruck's insurance has "refused to accept responsibility for the crash" or responded to requests to "work out an amicable settlement."

"Ruck says he doesn't know what happened, and the Los Angeles Police Department says it was a vehicle issue while Rivian, the manufacturer, says the truck was working properly," Vela's attorney told NBC News. "In this case, multiple people were hit, and a business was damaged. We believe Ruck is responsible for the damages, and we filed a lawsuit to subpoena evidence and witnesses to prove our case."

Ruck hasn't responded to requests for comment on the matter.

