This Year’s Starbucks Holiday Cups Look Like Adorably Wrapped Holiday Gifts

It’s officially the holidays at Starbucks, where you’ll find a variety of festive drinks along with four new cup designs to help make your spirits merry and bright.

Beginning Nov. 4 and running through the holiday season, you can get your favorite Starbucks beverages in one of the coffee chain’s four new holiday cup patterns: wrapping paper, ribbon, holiday lights and candy canes.

Nothing beats a perfectly wrapped gift under the tree, so the wrapping paper cup features a colorful geometric pattern of circles and sparkles, while the ribbon cup includes pieces of ribbon in white and iridescent lilac twirling among a sparkly background.

The holiday lights design features a starry background, ribbons and letters that spell out “Starbucks.” Inspired by the classic holiday sweet, the candy cane design is wrapped in stripes of green, white and lilac.

Starbucks

If you want some holiday flavors to fill your festive cup, fan-favorite seasonal beverages have returned. You’ll find the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha and Irish Cream Cold Brew.

New this year is the Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte, the first non-dairy holiday drink for the coffee chain. Featuring sugar cookie-flavored syrup, the drink combines espresso, ice and almond milk, and is finished off with a dash of festive cookie sprinkles. You can also order it hot if you like to keep your iced coffee to the warmer months.

Starbucks

Dunkin’ also has holiday cups this year in four different designs: candy crumbs, tangled lights, “peeking at gifts” and a snow globe.

The coffee and doughnut chain’s holiday menu is also available now and includes the return of the peppermint mocha signature latte, plus three new drinks: holiday blend coffee, toasted white chocolate latte and white mocha hot chocolate. The drinks (with the exception of the holiday blend coffee) can be served hot or iced.

Dunkin'

What will be your first holiday-inspired coffee this season?

