World Cup Watch Party: ONEOK Field open for USA vs. Netherlands

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa's soccer community will be able to come together early Saturday morning at ONEOK Field to cheer on the U.S. Men's National Team as they take on the Netherlands in the World Cup's Round of 16.

FC Tulsa is hosting the watch party which will be free to enter starting at 8:30 a.m. The match is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. on the stadium's big screen.

The USA defeated Iran 1-0 on Tuesday to climb out of the Group Stage, but will have its hands full against FIFA's 8th-ranked Dutch. The U.S. entered the tournament ranked 16th in FIFA's world rankings.

Christian Pulisic, the lone American goal-scorer in the match against Iran, hopes to play Saturday after brusing his pelvic bone after the score. If the U.S. beats the Netherlands, they would reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002 and face Argentina or Australia.

