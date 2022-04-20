Wimbledon prohibits Russian, Belarusian athletes from entering 2022 tournament

Wimbledon officials announced a ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes from participating in this year’s tournament, preventing several top stars from entering the tournament.

The move was due to Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine. Belarus is considered a strong Russian ally and has helped Russia in its battle.

"We have very carefully considered the alternative measures that might be taken within the UK Government guidance but, given the high profile environment of The Championships, the importance of not allowing sport to be used to promote the Russian regime and our broader concerns for public and player (including family) safety, we do not believe it is viable to proceed on any other basis at The Championships,” said Ian Hewitt, Chairman of the All England Club.

The move prohibits Daniil Medvedev, the defending U.S. Open Champion, and the world’s No. 8 Andrey Rublev, from entering the men’s draw. The decision bans the No. 4 women’s player Aryna Sabalenka, a semifinalist at last year’s Wimbledon, from participating.

The ban also affects Victoria Azarenka, one of the most famous women’s tennis players.

Since the war unfolded in February, the ATP and WTA Tours have allowed Russian and Belarusian athletes to continue competing, but have detached their participation from their nations.

FIFA, the governing body for international soccer, has banned the Russian national team from qualifying in the upcoming World Cup. Other international organizations have also barred Russian national teams from entering competitions.