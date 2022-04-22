University of Tulsa president announces elimination of 'Captain Cane' mascot

TULSA, Okla. — University of Tulsa fans and alumni are either mourning or celebrating on Friday as the school looks to replace its longtime mascot.

University President Brad Carson tweeted a picture of a tombstone, announcing the death of the Golden Hurricane mascot "Captain Cane."

Don't worry: a new mascot will be coming. Something old or maybe something new. We'll be working with everyone to find the right thing. — Brad Carson (@bradrcarson) April 22, 2022

Carson responded to his own tweet saying a new mascot will be in the works.

"We'll be working with everyone to find the right thing," Carson said.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

