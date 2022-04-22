Watch
University of Tulsa president announces elimination of 'Captain Cane' mascot

AP Photo/Brett Deering
Tulsa mascot Captain 'Cane performs during the NCAA college football game against Navy in Tulsa, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2015. Navy defeated Tulsa 44-21.
Posted at 1:30 PM, Apr 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-22 14:38:21-04

TULSA, Okla. — University of Tulsa fans and alumni are either mourning or celebrating on Friday as the school looks to replace its longtime mascot.

University President Brad Carson tweeted a picture of a tombstone, announcing the death of the Golden Hurricane mascot "Captain Cane."

Carson responded to his own tweet saying a new mascot will be in the works.

"We'll be working with everyone to find the right thing," Carson said.

