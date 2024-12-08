University of Tulsa chooses Tre Lamb as next head coach

TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa has chosen Tre Lamb as its newest head coach.

Lamb has been head coach of East Tennessee State University since November 2023. Prior to that, he led Gardner-Webb University, and worked as assistant coach at Tennessee Tech and Mercer University.

Lamb is 35 years old. He was born in Calhoun, Georgia. He attended Tennessee Tech, where he was a 3-year starting quarterback.

Lamb has a track record for turning programs around. As head coach at ETSU in 2024, he had a 7-5 record, the same as his 2023 season at Gardner-Webb.

