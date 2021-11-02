Watch
Undefeated Oklahoma Sooners plummet in first College Football Playoff rankings

Alonzo Adams/AP
Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams (13) passes during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Norman, Okla. Oklahoma won 52-21. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Caleb Williams
Posted at 6:43 PM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 19:43:00-04

NORMAN, Okla. — The College Football Playoff Committee released its first rankings of the 2021-22 season on Tuesday night, much to the dismay of the Oklahoma Sooners.

The 9-0 Sooners came in at No. 8 in the first set of rankings — falling behind one-loss teams Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan and Oregon.

The Sooners had been ranked No. 4 in the AP Top 25 ahead of the playoff ranking release.

They head into a bye week this week before heading to Baylor on Nov. 13.

Oklahoma State (7-1) ranked No. 11 on Tuesday's list.

The Cowboys travel to West Virginia to take on the Mountaineers on Saturday.

