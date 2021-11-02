Undefeated Oklahoma Sooners plummet in first College Football Playoff rankings

NORMAN, Okla. — The College Football Playoff Committee released its first rankings of the 2021-22 season on Tuesday night, much to the dismay of the Oklahoma Sooners.
The 9-0 Sooners came in at No. 8 in the first set of rankings — falling behind one-loss teams Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan and Oregon.
The Sooners had been ranked No. 4 in the AP Top 25 ahead of the playoff ranking release.
They head into a bye week this week before heading to Baylor on Nov. 13.
Oklahoma State (7-1) ranked No. 11 on Tuesday's list.
The Cowboys travel to West Virginia to take on the Mountaineers on Saturday.
