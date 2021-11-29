Watch
Undefeated McAlester facing undefeated Collinsville in Class 5A state title game

Posted at 11:08 AM, Nov 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-29 12:08:23-05

EDMOND, Okla. — A battle of unbeatens is slated for Saturday in the Class 5A Oklahoma state title game.

The McAlester Buffaloes (13-0) are taking on the Collinsville Cardinals (13-0) in Edmond to crown a new state champion.

The Cardinals ended the five-year championship-winning run of Carl Albert High School with last week's 27-20 semifinal win.

The Buffaloes cruised to a 42-13 win over MacArthur in their semifinal game last week.

Saturday's game is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the University of Central Oklahoma's football stadium.

