Undefeated McAlester facing undefeated Collinsville in Class 5A state title game

EDMOND, Okla. — A battle of unbeatens is slated for Saturday in the Class 5A Oklahoma state title game.
The McAlester Buffaloes (13-0) are taking on the Collinsville Cardinals (13-0) in Edmond to crown a new state champion.
The Cardinals ended the five-year championship-winning run of Carl Albert High School with last week's 27-20 semifinal win.
The Buffaloes cruised to a 42-13 win over MacArthur in their semifinal game last week.
Saturday's game is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the University of Central Oklahoma's football stadium.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter