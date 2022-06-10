Tyler Lockett flies Tulsa students to Seattle for job shadowing opportunities, scholarships

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa native and Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett flew 12 Tulsa students out to Seattle on Sunday, giving them job shadowing opportunities and scholarships.

Lockett's Light It Up Foundation picked the students based on their participation in essays — with questions picked by Lockett — to be presented to him and his committee. Schools selected to participate in 2022 were East Central, Nathan Hale, Booker T. Washington, Central, Edison and McLain.

Two Tulsa Public Schools came with the students as guardians and each student could bring one parent or guardian to come with them to Seattle with all expenses paid. They flew into Seattle on Sunday.

Virginia Mason Hospital Kraken Community Iceplex, the Seattle Seahawks 12 Headquarters and Keller Williams Real Estate Headquarters provided job-shadowing opportunities for the students from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. They were also able to take a tour of the Seahawks' home Lumen Field and experience the day-to-day gameday operations.

Each student and parent or guardian received a stipend to cover their expenses in Seattle. They came back to Tulsa on Wednesday night.

All 12 students who participated will receive a scholarship.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

