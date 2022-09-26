Watch Now
Two girls join Wewoka High School football team to avoid team forfeit

Posted at 2:30 PM, Sep 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-26 15:30:44-04

WEWOKA, Okla. — Two senior girls at Wewoka High School helped their football team avoid a forfeit Friday night against Mounds.

The Tigers would've had no choice but to give up on the game due to lack of players until Natalie Davis and Callie Ramsey suited up against the Golden Eagles.

Social media posts from the district thanked Davis and Ramsey for their help and said that this is what makes Wewoka special.

