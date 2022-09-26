Two girls join Wewoka High School football team to avoid team forfeit

WEWOKA, Okla. — Two senior girls at Wewoka High School helped their football team avoid a forfeit Friday night against Mounds.

The Tigers would've had no choice but to give up on the game due to lack of players until Natalie Davis and Callie Ramsey suited up against the Golden Eagles.

Due to different reasons, our football team was not going to be able to play tonight due to lack of players. These two senior girls stepped up and played for us so we did not have to forfeit. This is what makes Wewoka special! Thank you Natalie Davis (9) and Callie Ramsey (5)! 🧡 pic.twitter.com/Jiy5ZTx43s — Wewoka Tigers (@WewokaTigersTV) September 24, 2022

Social media posts from the district thanked Davis and Ramsey for their help and said that this is what makes Wewoka special.

