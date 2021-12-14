Tusla Oilers extend head coach Rob Murray

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Oilers announced Tuesday that head coach Rob Murray signed a contract extension to keep his job through the 2024-25 season.

Murray is in his fifth year with the Oilers who have a 143-114-41 record during his tenure.

The team won their first division title in more than 30 years in 2018-19.

“I’m thrilled to have this opportunity,” Murray says.

“Our new ownership under Andy Scurto has been tremendous. With his leadership, the Oilers organization will continue to grow and get better and better. I am very fortunate to have the chance to be here and see that growth. There is just a different buzz around the Oilers in Tulsa now, and I look forward to seeing what the future holds.”

As Director of Hockey Operations, Murray won the 2018-19 ECHL General Manager of the Year (director of player personnel) award — an award determined by a vote of ECHL coaches.

"I'm very excited to extend Coach Murray's contract and ensure the Tulsa Oilers will continue to have a high quality coach leading the team," said owner Andy Scurto. "Coach Murray brings the perfect balance of competitiveness, team leadership and fan support, while totally understanding what I want to accomplish with the Tulsa Oilers. I look forward to working with Coach Murray and seeing what we can accomplish with the Tulsa Oilers in the coming years."

The Oilers face Kansas City on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at the BOK Center at 7:05 p.m.

