Watch
Sports

Actions

Tulsa Ukrainian basketball player speaks out against war

Memphis Tulsa Basketball
Posted at 2:41 PM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01 15:41:30-05

TULSA, Okla. — University of Tulsa basketball big man Nikita Konstantynovskyi continued to speak out against the war in his home of Ukraine on Tuesday.

Konstantynovskyi grew up and learned to play in Kyiv before coming to play in the U.S. at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M in 2019.

He transferred to Tulsa after two seasons.

Konstantynovskyi posted photos on Twitter on Tuesday amid the continued Russian attacks in Ukraine showing the venue he spent several years playing in.

"The Avangard sports complex where I played basketball most of my life has been destroyed this morning," he wrote in his Tweet.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7