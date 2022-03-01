Tulsa Ukrainian basketball player speaks out against war

TULSA, Okla. — University of Tulsa basketball big man Nikita Konstantynovskyi continued to speak out against the war in his home of Ukraine on Tuesday.

Konstantynovskyi grew up and learned to play in Kyiv before coming to play in the U.S. at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M in 2019.

He transferred to Tulsa after two seasons.

I was born and raised in Kyiv, Ukraine. Hearing about what’s happening in my hometown is overwhelming and cruel. Everybody should support and lift each other up during this hard times. Continue to send thoughts and prayers out to my people in Ukraine. No war, we are against it. pic.twitter.com/zSFGPII3E4 — Nikita Konstantynovskyi (@Konstyk_n) February 24, 2022

Konstantynovskyi posted photos on Twitter on Tuesday amid the continued Russian attacks in Ukraine showing the venue he spent several years playing in.

"The Avangard sports complex where I played basketball most of my life has been destroyed this morning," he wrote in his Tweet.

The Avangard sports complex where I played basketball most of my life has been destroyed this morning… pic.twitter.com/uN0uiMEEJE — Nikita Konstantynovskyi (@Konstyk_n) March 1, 2022

