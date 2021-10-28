Tulsa Oilers home opening night postponed

TULSA, Okla. — An issue with the ice is delaying Thursday's opening night for the Tulsa Oilers.

The team announced that an "unforeseen ice making mechanical failure" at the BOK Center is postponing Saturday's game to a later date.

In its place, the team still plans to host a party at the BOK Center at 5 p.m., giving all ticketholders access to free food and drinks while supplies last.

Tickets for Saturday's game will be good for the rescheduled date which has not yet been announced, as well as the game on Saturday, Nov. 6.

Tickets for those games can be received at the party, or by contacting the Oilers’ office.

Unredeemed vouchers will be honored for the game on Saturday, Nov. 6.

The first 2,000 fans that arrive at the party will receive a free 2021-22 Oilers’ magnet schedule.

Fans can call and text the team at 918-632-7825 with questions or concerns.

