Tulsa native Tyler Lockett nominated for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa native and star receiver for the Seattle Seahawks Tyler Lockett is one of 32 players nominated for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

The league released the list of 32 nominees on Tuesday.

The award recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field.

Lockett is the Seahawks' nomination and will go up against another player from the other 31 NFL teams for a chance at the national award which is announced the weekend of the Super Bowl.

“It’s being able to see them be the best self they could possibly be. One step closer to their dreams, one step closer to their potential.”@TDLockett12 #WPMOYChallenge pic.twitter.com/EHx4Y83Isf — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 7, 2021

Lockett grew up in Tulsa, playing his high school football at Booker T. Washington.

Since entering the NFL, he's worked with his Light It Up Foundation and in his hometown to establish college scholarship programs, holiday dinners for the homeless, and supporting Black-owned business

Lockett spent each pregame warmup this season in customized cleats, shouting out people and programs in Tulsa.

“The biggest thing is I get to kinda like try to shout out whatever means a lot to me," Lockett told 2 News Oklahoma.

"The success of so many people that I’ve seen from growing up or just companies that I’ve seen that have done phenomenal things throughout the course of history in Tulsa.”

Ben VanHouten/AP Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett as part of the NFL's "My Cause My Cleats" charity initiative during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 30-23. (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

All 32 Man of the Year nominees will receive up to a $40,000 donation in their name to their charity of choice, and the winner will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of their choice.

Fans can participate in the annual Charity Challenge, a social media campaign designed to support and promote team nominees. Fans can vote on Twitter by using #WPMOYChallenge followed by their favorite nominee's last name or Twitter handle. The player whose hashtag is used the most between Dec. 7 and Jan. 17 will receive a $25,000 contribution to his charity of choice, while the second-and third-place finishers will receive $10,000 and $5,000 donations, respectively.

Hashtag information and official rules can be found here.

