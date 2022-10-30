Tulsa golf pioneer Dale McNamara dies after long battle with cancer

TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa is mourning Sunday after legendary golf coach Dale McNamara died at age 86.

The university says McNamara succumbed early Sunday morning to complications from her second battle with cancer.

McNamara, a native Tulsan, started the TU women's golf program in 1974 and helmed the team through four national championships before retiring in 2000. She helped turn the Golden Hurricane into a national golf powerhouse.

“A fierce competitor, a caring coach and a Golden Hurricane through and through, Dale will always be remembered as a formidable force within collegiate women’s golf,” said TU President Brad Carson. “It is fitting for Dale to have lived to see the 50th anniversary of Title IX, which gave rise to the program she nurtured, as well as the 40th anniversary of the team’s historic win of two national championships. Our university and our city owe her a great deal of gratitude for putting Tulsa on the map just as women’s golf was gaining ground. She brought an immeasurable amount of acclaim to TU and continued to support our athletics programs for decades. We mourn this tremendous loss and send our sympathies to Dale’s family and friends.”

She started the program as a volunteer coach before eventually leading it to 81 total tournament crowns and annual national relevance. Three of her teams captured a school single-season record eight tournament wins, including in the 1976-77, 1983-84 and 1984-85 seasons.

“Coach Dale is going to be missed greatly by those that played for her and our current players. She put TU on the map in women’s golf with their many championships and dominant play. She has been a great support to the program in my time as coach at Tulsa. My thoughts are with her two girls, Melissa and Cathy, at this difficult time,” said TU Coach Annie Young.

As an amateur player, McNamara won a record seven Oklahoma State Amateur golf titles. In 1988, she was inducted into the National Collegiate Golf Coaches Hall of Fame. She was also inducted into the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame and was a recipient of the Jim Thorpe Association’s “Legends in Sports” award in 2003.

McNamara served the Tulsa community too, helping with Junior League, the Gilcrease Museum and playing a key role on the Tulsa Park Board.

A celebration of her life is planned for Monday, Nov. 28 at 3 p.m., at Sharp Chapel on TU's campus.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that gifts in McNamara’s honor can be made to the University of Tulsa in support of the women’s golf program. Make payable to: The University of Tulsa, and addressed to University Advancement, The University of Tulsa, 800 South Tucker Drive, Tulsa, OK 74104-3189.

