Tulsa Drillers honor WWII veteran with pitch, fireworks show

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Drillers honored a special guest at their game against Springfield on Sunday night.

The Drillers recognized World War II veteran Paul Smith as their "Hometown Hero," letting him throw out the final pitch along with a fireworks display at ONEOK Field.

Smith, a resident at Arbor Village Nursing and Rehabilitation, is a Wagoner native who was drafted in March 1943 at 19 years old.

Smith's troop was one of the first to enter Berlin.

He served for 25 months before returning home to work in law enforcement, working for the Tulsa Police Department for more than 15 years.

“I am just an old soldier who loves my country," Smith says.

