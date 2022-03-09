TU Pro Day: Lineman Tyler Smith aims for first-round selection

TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa's Pro Day on Friday is expected to feature potential first-round prospect Tyler Smith.

Smith, a Fort Worth native, is coming off of a successful combine that saw him finish among the top half of offensive linemen with a 5.02-second 40-yard dash time.

Fellow Golden Hurricane offensive lineman Chris Paul ran it in 4.89 seconds.

Smith, a left tackle, and Paul, a guard, are both looking to improve their draft stock on Friday through their workouts at TU.

Smith is projected to go anywhere from late in the first round to the third day of this year's NFL Draft.

Paul is projected to go in the fourth or fifth round.

The Golden Hurricane's top wide receiver is also vying for draft stock. Josh Johnson stood out at the combine last week as one of only three players at his position to opt to bench press in front of the crowd.

Johnson benched 225 pounds 14 times.

Johnson ranked third in the AAC last season in receptions and receiving yards, and ninth in receiving touchdowns.

He's projected to be picked on the third day of this year's draft.

