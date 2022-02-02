Watch
TU adds three more signees on National Signing Day

Sue Ogrocki/AP
Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery walks on the sidelines in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Houston, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Philip Montgomery
Posted at 2:23 PM, Feb 02, 2022
TULSA, Okla. — Beggs DB Kyron Grayson was one of three high school seniors to sign to TU on Wednesday, bringing Tulsa's class of 2022 to 17 signees.

Grayson, a 6’1” defensive back, played receiver and cornerback at Beggs High School and recorded 30 tackles and eight interceptions his senior season. He returned three of the pickoffs for touchdowns.

Along with Grayson, TU added two players from the state of Texas - defensive lineman Vontroy Malone and tight end Connor Vaughn.

“We have some things that have paid dividends for us in the past in recruiting and we continue to go that mode," Head Coach Philip Montgomery said of the new signees. "These guys fit that mold. These are guys that all fit that. They have length, athleticism, can bend, can move. We’re trying to continue to add really good talent and guys that we can continue to develop and have high ceilings to what they do."

In December, TU signed on 14 new players for 2022, including former Jenks standout and Kentucky graduate transfer Isaiah Epps.

