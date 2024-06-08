Watch Now
This National Women's Soccer League team is hoping to break an attendance record

The Chicago Red Stars have been urging city leaders and others to help bring them in from the city's suburbs and onto a more visible arena.
National Womens Soccer League - Gotham FC v Chicago Red Stars
Posted at 6:06 AM, Jun 08, 2024

A National Women's Soccer League club might break an attendance record for having the most fans at a U.S. professional soccer game.

Karen Leetzow, the president of the Chicago Red Stars spoke to Scripps News from Wrigley Field in Chicago, where that record was expected to be broken. Her team will play there Saturday night as they host Bay FC in a match on Ion at 8 p.m. ET.

The venue is expecting as many as 40,000 fans to attend.

It will be the first major women's sporting event held at Wrigley Field since the Women's Baseball League that inspired the film "A League of Their Own" played the historic game there in 1943.

It's part of what some might call a surge of interest in women's sports. And the Chicago Red Stars are looking to use that momentum.

Leetzow, has been pushing city leaders and others to bring her team in from the suburbs — where they have to share a space for locker rooms and practices — and bring them into the city where they can have a chance at being a bigger team in the eyes of sports fans.

