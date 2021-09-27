The Rant! September 26th

TULSA, Okla — It's time to Rant!

Another eventful weekend in Sooner State College Football - and for the first time this year, all three Oklahoma teams were a winner.

Cayden and Chris are talking about the Sooners' offensive struggles and the student body chanting for back-up QB Caleb Williams to replace Spencer Rattler in OU's last second defeat of West Virginia.

They also break down Oklahoma State's Big 12 opening defeat of Kansas State and Tulsa's first win of the year against Arkansas State.

