The Rant: OSU unbeaten no more, OU survives Lawrence

TULSA, Okla — Caleb Williams and the Sooners remain undefeated, but the performance against Kansas was underwhelming.
Oklahoma State meanwhile, falls from the ranks of the unbeaten after a slugfest with Iowa State.
Cayden and Chris are here to break down the College Football weekend in Oklahoma.
It's The Rant, sponsored by the Tulsa Oilers - home opener at the BOK Center Saturday night!
