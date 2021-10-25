Watch
The Rant: OSU unbeaten no more, OU survives Lawrence

The Rant! October 24
Posted at 8:49 PM, Oct 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-24 21:49:39-04

TULSA, Okla — Caleb Williams and the Sooners remain undefeated, but the performance against Kansas was underwhelming.

Oklahoma State meanwhile, falls from the ranks of the unbeaten after a slugfest with Iowa State.

Cayden and Chris are here to break down the College Football weekend in Oklahoma.

It's The Rant, sponsored by the Tulsa Oilers - home opener at the BOK Center Saturday night!

