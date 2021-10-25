The Rant: OSU unbeaten no more, OU survives Lawrence

TULSA, Okla — Caleb Williams and the Sooners remain undefeated, but the performance against Kansas was underwhelming.

Oklahoma State meanwhile, falls from the ranks of the unbeaten after a slugfest with Iowa State.

Cayden and Chris are here to break down the College Football weekend in Oklahoma.

It's The Rant, sponsored by the Tulsa Oilers - home opener at the BOK Center Saturday night!

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

