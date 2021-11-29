Watch
The Rant! November 28th

The Rant November 28th
Posted at 7:21 PM, Nov 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-28 21:48:46-05

TULSA, Okla — It's time to rant!

After a shocking 24 hours, Lincoln Riley is headed west and OSU is headed to the Big 12 Championship Game.

Cayden and Chris break down an instant classic in Stillwater, react to Lincoln Riley's surprising move, and talk TU as the Golden Hurricane have punched their ticket to a bowl game.

