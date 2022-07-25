The Rack: Bixby football's friendly offseason competition

BIXBY, Okla. — The Bixby Spartans spent this offseason building toward its upcoming debut in Class 6A Division I.

It's not hard for the Spartans to stay motivated during summer workouts, but competing for "The Rack" might make it feel a bit lighter.

"It gives everybody something to strive for," said senior wide receiver and cornerback Jakeb Snyder.

"We work all week in here, concentrate on our core values, and working hard out on the field and in the weight room — it's a big accomplishment for all our guys," said senior wide receiver and safety Cale Fugate.

For seven weeks of the offseason, the varsity team goes back and forth throughout the week from the field to the Spartan Powerhouse. Ultimately they're working on getting better for the field — but achieving their goals during one week has its rewards for the next.

Each week, we've got a weight room component, we've got a field component and a core value component each day," said Bixby Head Football Coach Loren Montgomery. "At the end of the week we rank our guys on their adherence to our four core values."

Those top-six players in a given week get to use the gold barbell, the best weights and most importantly — control of the aux cord to play anything they want — from Future to Playboi Carti to Neil Diamond.

"When I get [the aux cord] it's country," Snyder said.

The Spartans, riding the state's longest-ever win streak of 49, open their season at home hosting the Broken Arrow Tigers on Thursday, Aug. 18.

