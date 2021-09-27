Watch
Sports

Actions

'That's pretty cool' | Mike Gundy reacts to OSU locker room celebration

items.[0].image.alt
Oklahoma State University Athletics
Charlie Dickey Jr., son of Oklahoma State's offensive line coach, dances in the Cowboys locker room after Saturday's win over Kansas State.
osu.png
Posted at 2:15 PM, Sep 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-27 15:15:56-04

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy walked the media through Saturday's viral celebration on Monday which revolved around the offensive line coach's son.

Charlie Dickey Jr., son of coach Charlie Dickey Sr. cartwheeled into the Cowboys celebration and fired the team up following their 31-20 win over Kansas State.

"Obviously, he had seen me dance, because I didn’t tell him to dance," Gundy told reporters on Monday.

"He went with the cartwheel first, which was a good move."

Gundy says Dickey Jr. has been excited about the team in the past but doesn't let people see it often.

"He knew what was going on," Gundy says.

"He knew what was supposed to happen. Nobody told him, so that's pretty cool."

The 19th-ranked Cowboys take on No. 21 Baylor on Saturday.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7