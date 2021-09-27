'That's pretty cool' | Mike Gundy reacts to OSU locker room celebration

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy walked the media through Saturday's viral celebration on Monday which revolved around the offensive line coach's son.

Charlie Dickey Jr., son of coach Charlie Dickey Sr. cartwheeled into the Cowboys celebration and fired the team up following their 31-20 win over Kansas State.

"Obviously, he had seen me dance, because I didn’t tell him to dance," Gundy told reporters on Monday.

"He went with the cartwheel first, which was a good move."

Mike Gundy on Charlie Dickey Jr's locker room celebration after the win over K-State. That's the good stuff. Video courtesy: @CowboyFB pic.twitter.com/U9fP5hBejc — Cayden McFarland (@caydenmc) September 27, 2021

Gundy says Dickey Jr. has been excited about the team in the past but doesn't let people see it often.

"He knew what was going on," Gundy says.

"He knew what was supposed to happen. Nobody told him, so that's pretty cool."

The 19th-ranked Cowboys take on No. 21 Baylor on Saturday.

