Southern Hills senior caddie continuing 62-year career

Posted at 11:11 PM, Jun 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 00:11:32-04

TULSA, Okla. — Dan Griffin began his career as a Southern Hills caddie in 1959 at 11 years old. He continues to caddie every day, sometimes twice in one day.

He walks Southern Hills, the "love of his life", every day. Griffin still carries the bags, two if he's working with a pair of golfers, and treks up to 13 miles in a day.

Being a caddie in a pro major is as exciting as it gets for Griffin. The 2021 Senior PGA Championship will be Griffin's seventh major at Southern Hills alone. Being inside the ropes with the fans in attendance, he says, makes Southern Hills that much more magical.

