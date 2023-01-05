Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel to stay at Oklahoma

Dillon Gabriel
Alonzo Adams/AP
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) celebrates after a touchdown against Oklahoma State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Dillon Gabriel
Posted at 3:30 PM, Jan 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-05 16:30:13-05

NORMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel announced Thursday he'll be staying in Norman for the 2023-24 season.

Gabriel made the announcement on social media in the midst of a busy transfer portal period in college football. He'd spent the last few days retweeting other players announcing their transfers to OU.

"Forever Home," Gabriel wrote on Twitter on Thursday. "Let’s do it again in 2023."

Gabriel replaced eventual Heisman winner Caleb Williams this season as the first starting quarterback of the Brent Venables era, coming to Norman after three seasons at UCF. The Sooners finished the season 6-7 after their 35-32 loss to Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl.

Gabriel threw for 3,168 yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2022. He added 317 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns during the season.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7