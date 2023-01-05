Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel to stay at Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel announced Thursday he'll be staying in Norman for the 2023-24 season.

Gabriel made the announcement on social media in the midst of a busy transfer portal period in college football. He'd spent the last few days retweeting other players announcing their transfers to OU.

"Forever Home," Gabriel wrote on Twitter on Thursday. "Let’s do it again in 2023."

Forever Home. Let’s do it again in 2023 🤙🏽🔥 pic.twitter.com/zx7tBPozkE — Dillon Gabriel (@_dillongabriel_) January 5, 2023

Gabriel replaced eventual Heisman winner Caleb Williams this season as the first starting quarterback of the Brent Venables era, coming to Norman after three seasons at UCF. The Sooners finished the season 6-7 after their 35-32 loss to Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl.

Gabriel threw for 3,168 yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2022. He added 317 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns during the season.

