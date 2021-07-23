Rick Dennison out as Vikings coach after refusing COVID-19 vaccine, reports say

Rick Dennison is no longer an assistant coach with the Minnesota Vikings, according to multiple reports, after he refused to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dennison was with the Vikings for the last two seasons, and has also coached with the Broncos, Texans, and Ravens. He has been working in the NFL since the mid-1990s.

The NFL recently announced new protocols for staff and players; tier 1 staff, which includes coaches, must receive the COVID-19 vaccine or present the league with a valid religious or medical reason for not getting it.

A coach with the New England Patriots, Cole Popovich, will also not be returning for the 2021 season in a decision related to the COVID-19 vaccine, according to ESPN .

Players are not considered tier 1, however, if a player is not vaccinated, they will be subject to more COVID-19 testing, social distancing requirements, and travel restrictions.

The league has also informed all 32 teams that COVID-19 outbreaks among unvaccinated players could ultimately result in forfeiting a game.