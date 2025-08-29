Reports: OK State quarterback breaks foot in season opener

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State University's starting quarterback broke his foot during the Cowboys' season opener against UT Martin, according to multiple reports.

Brett McMurphy and Pete Nakos first reported Hauss Henjy's injury after the game, saying he broke a bone in his left foot.

Hejny passed for 96 yards and a touchdown and ran for 27 yards and another score before leaving the game late in the first quarter due to his injury.

Henjy is expected to miss an extended amount of playing time.

The injury didn't stop the Cowboys from securing their first win of the season, as they beat the Skyhawks 27-7.

