Report: Yearly 'Bedlam' football series will end when Oklahoma leaves Big 12

NORMAN, Okla. — The yearly "Bedlam" series between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State will end once the Sooners leave the Big 12 Conference, according to Action Network's Brett McMurphy.

McMurphy's report Tuesday cited both schools' athletic directors who acknowledged their scheduling situation once OU is in the SEC would complicate what will then be a nonconference game.

Bedlam Series b/w Oklahoma & Oklahoma State is done when OU joins SEC, both ADs told @ActionNetworkHQ. Bedlam Series is latest iconic rivalry destroyed by conference realignmenthttps://t.co/8okSJVAicK — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 20, 2022

The Sooners and Texas Longhorns are both scheduled to leave the Big 12 by 2025.

“Oklahoma State has shown no interest to schedule any future games in football, so we’re moving on (with filling OU’s future nonconference openings)," OU Athletic Director Joe Castiglione told Action Network.

Castiglione reportedly acknowledged OU's limited availability for Bedlam going forward in the SEC.

“It (playing Oklahoma) presents logistical issues under our current (scheduling) structure,” OSU Athletic Director Chad Weiberg told Action Network. “We don’t have any openings to play them. We’re full. Unless there are significant undertakings to make the game happen, it can’t happen.”

The series started in 1904. The Sooners lead the series 90-19-7.

The Cowboys won for the first time since 2014 last season in Stillwater. They're scheduled to meet in Norman this season on Nov. 19.

OU head coach Brent Venables said he hadn't heard about Bedlam's demise.

"I love rivalry games for all the right reasons, so if that's what they decided to do, then that's what they decided to do," Venables said Tuesday. "My opinion really doesn't matter."

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

