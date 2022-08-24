Report: Thunder No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren seeks more opinions on ligament damage

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma City Thunder's second-overall pick from this summer's draft is looking for more opinions after suffering potential ligament damage in his foot, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Chet Holmgren, 20, came out of a Seattle pro-am game Saturday night after limping away from a play that found him guarding LeBron James.

There’s fear Oklahoma City Thunder No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren has suffered ligament damage in his foot and he is undergoing further opinions, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 24, 2022

Holmgren, usually listed at 7-foot-1, 195 pounds, would have been expected to spur the Thunder's two-year skid. They've won only 46 games over the last two seasons.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Holmgren is undergoing tests on his right foot.

Holmgren, 20, only played his freshman season at Gonzaga before entering the NBA Draft. OKC's first preseason game is scheduled for Oct. 3.

