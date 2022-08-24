Watch Now
Report: Thunder No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren seeks more opinions on ligament damage

Thunder 76ers Basketball
Jeff Swinger/AP
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) walks around on court during his day off prior to his team playing in an NBA summer league basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Jeff Swinger)
Thunder 76ers Basketball
Posted at 2:32 PM, Aug 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-24 16:47:03-04

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma City Thunder's second-overall pick from this summer's draft is looking for more opinions after suffering potential ligament damage in his foot, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Chet Holmgren, 20, came out of a Seattle pro-am game Saturday night after limping away from a play that found him guarding LeBron James.

Holmgren, usually listed at 7-foot-1, 195 pounds, would have been expected to spur the Thunder's two-year skid. They've won only 46 games over the last two seasons.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Holmgren is undergoing tests on his right foot.

Holmgren, 20, only played his freshman season at Gonzaga before entering the NBA Draft. OKC's first preseason game is scheduled for Oct. 3.

