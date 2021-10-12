Rattler or Williams? Lincoln Riley not ready to name OU starting quarterback

NORMAN, Okla. — The Oklahoma Sooners don't know who their starting quarterback will be for this week's game against TCU — or at least they haven't told anyone who it will be.

OU head coach Lincoln Riley benched preseason Heisman favorite Spencer Rattler during last Saturday's Red River Rivalry game with Texas.

Rattler's replacement, Caleb Williams, led the Sooners to a 55-48 win over the Longhorns after the team fell behind 28-7 early on.

The true freshman Williams entered the game after two turnovers from Rattler led to two Texas touchdowns.

Since the game, Riley hasn't publicly committed to a starter, but a report from the OU Daily said that Rattler had been taking snaps with the team's backups.

“It’s not easy for a young guy," Riley said about Rattler during his weekly news conference on Tuesday.

"This guy gets painted different publicly than what he really is. It’s not easy competing on this stage and platform, and it can make it tougher when things don’t go your way."

Riley said he wouldn't name a starter this week as the 4th-ranked Sooners prepare to host the unranked Horned Frogs.

“Everybody thinks they want this, but it’s not easy. The guys that I’ve coached here, they all had those moments. It’s not a smooth, easy ride. There’s always bumps in the road.”

He gave Rattler the day off from practice Monday before bringing him back on Tuesday as rumors spread about a potential transfer portal exit by the OU redshirt sophomore.

Rattler's father didn't rule out a potential transfer or consideration for the NFL Draft in a conversation with the OU Daily.

