Preseason Thunder game scheduled for Oct. 10 in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma City are coming back to Tulsa for their preseason game at the BOK Center.

The game will be at 7 p.m. on Oct. 10. The Thunder are set to play against the New Zealand Breakers of the NBL.

This will be the two teams' second preseason meet and the 15th preseason Thunder game in Tulsa.

Tickets go on sale on July 23 at 10 a.m. here.

The Thunder's entire 2024 preseason schedule will be released at a later date.

