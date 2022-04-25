Watch
PGA in Tulsa: Former Sooner Abraham Ancer

Abraham Ancer
Tony Gutierrez/AP
Abraham Ancer watches his shot from the tenth tee during the third round of the Dell Technologies Match Play Championship golf tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Abraham Ancer
Posted at 4:29 PM, Apr 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-25 17:29:21-04

The 2022 PGA Championship in Tulsa will host several top golfers who played at Oklahoma State — but Abraham Ancer will be looking to bring more Bedlam energy to Southern Hills Country Club.

Ancer, a Texas native, is outnumbered on the PGA Tour as a former Oklahoma Sooner.

While in Norman, Ancer made multiple All-Region teams, finishing his college career with 12 top-10 finishes and second-place on OU's all-time list with a scoring average of 72.42. He turned pro in 2013 and joined the PGA Tour in 2016.

He has three professional wins including a 5-stroke victory at the 2018 Australian Open. His best major finishes include an eight-place finish at the 2021 PGA Championship and a 13th-place finish at the 2020 Masters.

