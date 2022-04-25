PGA in Tulsa: Former Sooner Abraham Ancer

The 2022 PGA Championship in Tulsa will host several top golfers who played at Oklahoma State — but Abraham Ancer will be looking to bring more Bedlam energy to Southern Hills Country Club.

Ancer, a Texas native, is outnumbered on the PGA Tour as a former Oklahoma Sooner.

While in Norman, Ancer made multiple All-Region teams, finishing his college career with 12 top-10 finishes and second-place on OU's all-time list with a scoring average of 72.42. He turned pro in 2013 and joined the PGA Tour in 2016.

He has three professional wins including a 5-stroke victory at the 2018 Australian Open. His best major finishes include an eight-place finish at the 2021 PGA Championship and a 13th-place finish at the 2020 Masters.

