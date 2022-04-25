PGA in Tulsa: Former OSU golfer Viktor Hovland

TULSA, Okla. — One of the favorites heading into the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club could be the 24-year-old former Oklahoma State Cowboys golfer Viktor Hovland.

Hovland, a native of Osio, Norway, played at OSU before turning professional in 2019.

During his time as an amateur, he won the 2018 U.S. Amateur and earned invitations to the Masters, U.S. Open and The Open the following year. He became the first player to win low amateur honors at both the Masters and U.S. Open in the same season since 1998.

He got his first professional win at the 2020 Puerto Rico Open, becoming the first Norwegian player to win on the PGA Tour.

Hovland will be seeking his first major win in 2022 with the Masters and PGA Championship on deck to start the season.

