PGA in Tulsa: Former OSU Cowboy Talor Gooch

TULSA, Okla. — The 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club will host some of the best golfers in the world, including Oklahoma's own Talor Gooch.

Gooch, a Midwest City native, is one of multiple former Oklahoma State Cowboys competing on the PGA Tour.

While at OSU, Gooch was named to multiple All-Big 12 first teams and managed to turn professional in 2014.

After playing in the PGA Tour Canada and Web.com Tour, he earned his way to the PGA Tour in 2017. He won his first event at the RSM Classic in Georgia in 2021.

Gooch made had his best finish in a major tournament so far at the 2022 Masters in Augusta. He spent more than a round toward the top of the leaderboard and finished tied for 14th place.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

