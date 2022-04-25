PGA in Tulsa: Former OSU Cowboy Rickie Fowler

TULSA, Okla. — Former Oklahoma State Cowboy Rickie Fowler is competing in Tulsa this year for the PGA Championship's return to Southern Hills Country Club.

Fowler, 33, is a California native but proved himself as a pro-ready golfer during his time in Stillwater. He earned a Big 12 first-team conference selection, Big 12 Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year while finishing in the top 10 in his first 10 collegiate starts his freshman year.

He went pro in 2009 and jumped on the PGA Tour, reaching several top-10 finishes on his way to a captain's pick for the 2010 U.S. Ryder Cup team at the age of 21.

He finally earned his first professional win in October 2011 at the Kolon Korean Open.

Despite his early success, Fowler has struggled throughout his career to finish strong enough to win on the PGA Tour's biggest stops.

He went more than three years without a win before breaking through at The Players Championship in 2015. Fowler only has five PGA Tour wins and none in major championships.

He failed to qualify for the Masters and U.S. Open in 2021, and The Players Championship in 2022.

