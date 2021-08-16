Watch
Paralympics follow lead of Olympics: No fans during pandemic

Eugene Hoshiko/AP
FILE - In this July 22, 2018, file photo, Tokyo 2020 Paralympic mascot "Someity" stands on a stage during their debut event in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)
Posted at 8:23 AM, Aug 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-16 09:23:37-04

TOKYO (AP) — All fans will be barred from the Paralympics because of the coronavirus pandemic just as they were from the recently completed Tokyo Olympics.

The Paralympics open on Aug. 24 with about 4,400 athletes. That is a far smaller event than the Olympics with 11,000 athletes.

However, the Paralympics come as new infections accelerate in Tokyo that may expose a population that is more vulnerable to COVID-19.

New infections in Tokyo tripled during the 17 days of the Olympics.

Medical experts say the surge was not directly linked to the Tokyo Games, but they suggested an indirect effect.

