Panthers waive struggling QB Mayfield, a former No. 1 pick

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) walks off the field after his teams loss to the Baltimore Ravens after an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. A person familiar with the situation says the Carolina Panthers are expected to waive quarterback Baker Mayfield after the 2018 No. 1 draft pick asked for his release. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the announcement has not yet been made official.
Posted at 10:50 AM, Dec 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-05 12:53:45-05

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have waived struggling quarterback Baker Mayfield after the 2018 No. 1 draft pick asked for his release. Mayfield would be subject to waivers and become a free agent if he goes unclaimed. The move does not come as a surprise, because Sam Darnold replaced Mayfield after his failed second stint as starting quarterback, and the Panthers like what they have in P.J. Walker. The move gives Mayfield a chance to potentially land with a team that needs quarterback help. San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo, Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson all suffered injuries over the weekend.

